'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7

Actor Israel Matseke Zulu is the latest entertainer to visit former presenter and artist Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini at his home. Zola has been receiving immense support from Mzansi lately after his financial woes were made public.

The two actors are known and loved in Mzansi for their iconic roles as Boyza and Papa Action on popular drama series Yizo Yizo. The pair recently reunited when Israel visited Zola at his home.

Taking to Instagram on Monday the actor shared a video of them sitting and sharing banter and laughs, something that warmed the hearts of many of their fans.

In the clip Israel can be heard opening up to Zola about his battle with gangrene that led to the amputation of his right leg. He joked about how he is faster now. He then told Mzansi that they are not going to die any time soon.

“I had a wonderful time with Guluva @jamazola7, reminiscing about impilo, our careers, Yizo-Yizo, the friendship, and how God namaDlozi have been great to both of us. We are not going to die any time soon izinja. Ngiyajabula to see you Baba wam. Namanje”