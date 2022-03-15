×

TshisaLIVE

'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7

15 March 2022 - 12:53 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Israel Matseke Zulu visited Zola 7 to reminisce about their lives and careers
Image: Via Instagram

Actor Israel Matseke Zulu is the latest entertainer to visit former presenter and artist Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini at his home. Zola has been receiving immense support from Mzansi lately after his financial woes were made public.

The two actors are known and loved in Mzansi for their iconic roles as Boyza and Papa Action on popular drama series Yizo Yizo. The pair recently reunited when Israel visited Zola at his home. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday the actor shared a video of them sitting and sharing banter and laughs, something that warmed the hearts of many of their fans.

In the clip Israel can be heard opening up to Zola about his battle with gangrene that led to the amputation of his right leg. He joked about how he is faster now. He then told Mzansi that they are not going to die any time soon.

“I had a wonderful time with Guluva @jamazola7, reminiscing about impilo, our careers, Yizo-Yizo, the friendship, and how God namaDlozi have been great to both of us. We are not going to die any time soon izinja. Ngiyajabula to see you Baba wam. Namanje”

Israel has been battling gangrene and speaking to TshisaLIVE recently he said he was recovering well. 

The 46-year-old said losing his leg has not affected his confidence: “My status, my craft will never be matched by anyone. I'm irreplaceable and irresistible, I'm like one of the icons Nelson Mandela, Lebo Mathosa,  Brenda Fassie, Mandoza.”

Zola 7 made waves when he finally announced that he would accept financial help.

Taking to Facebook the veteran TV presenter and music artist said it was humbling to see the kind of love Mzansi has showered him with. 

“I've received hundreds of texts asking for my banking details. I see I'm trending on Twitter and plenty of people are offering financial assistance as gratitude. I've never expected anything in return for the help I've given people in need but this is truly humbling.”

