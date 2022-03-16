EXCLUSIVE

Kim Engelbrecht chats androids, love and her ‘Raised by Wolves’ role

‘The sci-fi genre is based in a world that doesn’t exist and the lovely thing about playing the characters is the ability to give over to whatever is going to happen’

SAFTA award winning actress Kim Engelbrecht has a stellar resume with her unforgettable performance in shows such as The Flash, Reyka and Dominion that have made Kim the queen of longevity...