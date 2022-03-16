×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Engelbrecht chats androids, love and her ‘Raised by Wolves’ role

‘The sci-fi genre is based in a world that doesn’t exist and the lovely thing about playing the characters is the ability to give over to whatever is going to happen’

16 March 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo

SAFTA award winning actress Kim Engelbrecht has a stellar resume with her unforgettable performance in shows such as The Flash, Reyka and Dominion that have made Kim the queen of longevity...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zandie Gumede prays for her sister Kelly Khumalo’s protection TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7 TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work TshisaLIVE
  4. Zola 7’s team slam claims he received R1m from MaMkhize TshisaLIVE
  5. Late actor Siyanda Sesimani spent weeks in a coma after home invasion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF