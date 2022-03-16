Thuli Phongolo scores more gigs after trolls drag her for her DJ skills
Actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo is laughing all the way to the bank after bagging more DJ gigs as a results of trending on Twitter.
The actress and DJ found herself at the top of Mzansi' trends list on Sunday when tweeps questioned her skills during her DJ set on Big Brother Mzansi. She was labelled as wack, especially after she played Umlando — the entire song — without transitioning smoothly into another song.
Taking to her Twitter timeline on Tuesday, Thuli revealed the social media backlash had worked in her favour as she scored six more gigs.
“Hayibo guys, thank you for making me trend. I literally went from nine gigs this weekend uMonday to 15 gigs, now I have to possibly cut down because of distance. Sibonge bo!” she wrote.
Hayibo guys, thank you for making me trend… I literally went from 9 gigs this weekend till Monday to 15 gigs, now I have to possibly cut down because of distance. Sibonge bo! 🚀💃— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) March 15, 2022
Since venturing into the music industry as a DJ in 2017 after being mentored by DJ Ryno and DJ Zoe (who plays with Ganyani), Thuli started a record label and signed herself to pursue her love and passion for music.
Though it might not be everyone that approves of her venture, Thuli is still on a mission to live out her dreams.
"...I’m giving myself my dream life while doing my dream jobs on another level,” she wrote in another Twitter post
Thuli P is constantly booked and has taken to her timeline to expressed her gratitude, saying that she does not take the opportunities she receives for granted.
“Everything I’ve ever desired is on the way but I want to be fully present in what I’ve been blessed with now. GOD has been so good to me, my ancestors are working overtime.” she wrote.
