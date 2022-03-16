Thuli Phongolo scores more gigs after trolls drag her for her DJ skills

Actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo is laughing all the way to the bank after bagging more DJ gigs as a results of trending on Twitter.

The actress and DJ found herself at the top of Mzansi' trends list on Sunday when tweeps questioned her skills during her DJ set on Big Brother Mzansi. She was labelled as wack, especially after she played Umlando — the entire song — without transitioning smoothly into another song.

Taking to her Twitter timeline on Tuesday, Thuli revealed the social media backlash had worked in her favour as she scored six more gigs.

“Hayibo guys, thank you for making me trend. I literally went from nine gigs this weekend uMonday to 15 gigs, now I have to possibly cut down because of distance. Sibonge bo!” she wrote.