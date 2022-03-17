×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Friends & family gather to remember Siyanda Sesimani

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 March 2022 - 20:18

Family and friends have gathered at Naturena Primary School to celebrate the live of son, father, friend and actor Siyanda Sesimani, who died last week.

Siyanda, popularly known for his stint on Soul City, died on Friday from head injuries sustained when he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Meredale on February 15. 

The actor spent weeks in hospital in a coma.

His family and friends had a tough time on what would have been his 32nd birthday on Monday. His friend and industry colleague Zola Hashatsi expressed his heartbreak at planning Siya's memorial and funeral instead of a birthday braai for the father of two.

“Happy Heavenly 32 Birthday Mngani. We should be planning your birthday braai, instead we are planning your memorial service and funeral. Life is something else. It's gonna be a tough week. You remain missed and loved buddy. But we will be there for the family Tshomam,” Zola wrote.

On his Instagram, actor Abdul Khoza also penned a painful goodbye post.

“R.I.P. Buti wami. I love you bro. I'm not OK because of how you were taken, but I pray that you are in a better place and that your family finds the strength to carry on. Who knew these would be our last days! Ngibonga uthando lwakho and being so genuine to us.” 

