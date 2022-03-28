Tweeps react to rapper Drake giving Uncle Waffles a nod for her DJ skills
Tweeps have reacted to American rapper Drake giving Uncle Waffles a shout out on her IG Live.
This is not the first time Uncle Waffles has been on Drake's radar. Last year he followed the DJ when she was still new to the scene.
The screenshots of Drake's exchange on Waffles' Instagram Live have been circulating on Twitter, and the rapper had social media buzzing with his continued interest in the latest DJ to rock Mzansi
Drake was spotted in the comment section during the Live and said: “WAFFFFLLLESSSSSS”.
Screenshots of Drake’s comments flew on social media.
The international star first screamed “Waffles”, then wrote, “Top DJ, top sound, Uncle Waffles.”
Drake joined Uncle Waffles live ebe a commenta lona. pic.twitter.com/4v4MmegSX4— N A N A ❤ (@AmogelangMushi) March 24, 2022
Drake joined Uncle Waffles IG Live and gave her a Shout Out pic.twitter.com/m2pn1TEDYm— Click Media Music 🎶 (@ClickMediaMusic) March 25, 2022
Waffles recently announced on Instagram that she was releasing her first EP Red Dragon and subsequently dropped her first single Tanzania.
In the caption of her Instagram post she said: “This journey has continually proven to be a blessing. Now we move into a new part of the journey.
“My ep, 'Red Dragon' dropping soon, with the lead single Tanzania ft @sinomsolo @real_boibizza @tonyduardo dropping tomorrow, 16/03/2022
“I’m so excited and I hope you guys love it as much as I do. To my team, I love you guys. Thank you for everything. To my supporters, thank you for the endless love. I love y’all.”
Though Uncle Waffles has been recognised by renowned Mzansi celebrities and Drake, trolls have not stopped with their cyberbullying. However, fans stuck by her during the recent trolling frenzy after her UK appearance.
Uncle Waffles was called “wack” with many questioning her DJ skills, but her fans came to her defence, saying the hate she was receiving was unwarranted.
Here are some reactions to Drake's recent move :
Drake when he finally meets Uncle Waffles.. https://t.co/78U1c6IX1h— ▪️ (@OceansMyDad) March 27, 2022
Uncle Waffles should just let drake smash, so we can get over the idea that he just want to smash. What if he smash n stay?— Keitumetse (@Keitumetse_J) March 27, 2022
Tf does Drake want from Uncle Waffles though?💀There is definitely no way Drake likes Amapiano.😂😂— Secret_boy🗯️ (@mephis_na) March 26, 2022
I love Uncle Waffles guys. But competing with Drake, Eish... pic.twitter.com/TP5shCopCy— Pitori General (@JayHussleMusiq) March 27, 2022
