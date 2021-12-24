5 female DJs who made sure Mzansi knew their names in 2021

Female DJs have been catching a lot of smoke on social media, but there have been some who have been able to break boundaries.

In 2021, female DJs took no prisoners as they made sure Mzansi and the world knew their names.

Here are some female DJs who've been taking up space in the industry:

DJ Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles went viral in late October thanks to a video in which she danced while behind the ones and twos. She managed to get more than 4-million views and a follow from Drake.

There was no stopping her from that point as she got booked and busy — locally and internationally — and made sure everyone knew who Uncle Waffles is.