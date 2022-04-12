×

TshisaLIVE

Mampintsha vs Mmusi? Here’s who Mzansi wants to step in the ring next

12 April 2022 - 11:00
Social media users would like to see One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in the boxing ring with Mampintsha. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

It seems l a boxing match between Mmusi Maimane and musician Mampintsha may be what social media users want to see, three years after the One SA Movement leader proposed it. 

This week, social media users suggested names they would like to see go head-to-head in the next celeb boxing match. 

This comes after rapper Cassper Nyovest teased another match following the highly-anticipated match between him and NaakMusiQ over the weekend. 

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker was beaten, or should we say Naakd out, by his rival in Sun City.

After the bout, Cassper shared he already had another celebrity match in mind.

“Who would y'all like to see fight next at Celeb City? How about Big Zulu and DJ Fresh? That's a good fight. Send me names,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Taking to his comment section, many shared they would like to see politicians taking on opponents like Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, to name a few.

One user suggested it might be time for Mmusi to finally settle his score with Mampintsha, and retweeted an old tweet from the politician who claimed he would like to meet the musician in the ring.

“If Mampintsha has it in him, I’d challenge him to three rounds in a boxing ring. He must bring it on;. Violence against women must be condemned. A charge must be opened. It makes me sick,” read Mmusi's 2019 tweet.

At the time, he challenged Mampintsha to a fight after a video of him assaulting Babes Wodumo went viral. 

In his defence, Mampintsha alleged he had acted in self-defence. He admitted to hitting Babes, but said she was “drunk” and he was “sober”.

Police confirmed the pair had filed assault charges against each other.

EFF leader Julius Malema made fun  of “the coward Mampintsha” for not taking up Mmusi's challenge.

“If Mampintsha is a real man invited to a boxing ring by pastor [Mmusi] Maimane and you want to tell me a fool who cannot take on Maimane in a fight wants us to believe he is a real man. Even I would knock out Maimane,” said Julius.

