Mampintsha vs Mmusi? Here’s who Mzansi wants to step in the ring next

It seems l a boxing match between Mmusi Maimane and musician Mampintsha may be what social media users want to see, three years after the One SA Movement leader proposed it.

This week, social media users suggested names they would like to see go head-to-head in the next celeb boxing match.

This comes after rapper Cassper Nyovest teased another match following the highly-anticipated match between him and NaakMusiQ over the weekend.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker was beaten, or should we say Naakd out, by his rival in Sun City.

After the bout, Cassper shared he already had another celebrity match in mind.

“Who would y'all like to see fight next at Celeb City? How about Big Zulu and DJ Fresh? That's a good fight. Send me names,” he wrote on Twitter.