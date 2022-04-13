'God created me for you' — Faith Nketsi gushes about her hubby Nzuzo Njilo

Faith Njilo (née Nkesti) says she cannot wait to begin the next chapter with her hubby.

The twerk queen turned-host and reality TV star tied the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo Njilo in a lavish ceremony at the weekend.

The newlywed expressed happiness in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, speaking of how grateful she was to have found someone who loved her to settle down with.

“I can’t believe he is my forever,” tweeted the blushing bride.

“My man has shown me time and time again that he will fight for our love and he loves me no matter what. The consistency in the way he looks at me, I should’ve known we will spend the rest of our lives together.”