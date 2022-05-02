5 mins with Sthandile Nkosi | 'Mr Bones 3' star tells all about her role in the film

Sthandile Nkosi's acting career is on the rise and her role in the Mr Bones 2 sequel, Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones, is a nod she doesn't take for granted.

The actress plays the role of Amina, a character she describes as a “shy, self-effacing” tomboy who is fearless.

TshisaLIVE got to chat to the actress on her involvement in the film.

How did your role in Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones come about?

“I was working on a different production and I was getting ready to wrap the production. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to score another gig. But because I serve a powerful God, who supplies all my needs.

He provided this job through a colleague of mine, who worked as a HOD of wardrobe at the gig I wrapped at. She told me about an audition opportunity and referred me to the production team. I auditioned via self-tape because of Covid-19 regulations and I was called in to basically do a call back. Next thing I knew, I got the part as Amina in Mr Bones 3!”

What appealed to you about the role?

“I loved the innocence in Amina, her heart of gold and all round kindness. She isn’t scared to engage in the hard work that needs to be done to keep the king of Kuvukiland well taken care of. She’s a very happy girl who loves hard. And fights for what she wants and ends up gaining everything she needs — real love.