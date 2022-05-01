'I melted at the way he looked at me' — Faith Nketsi on how she met her hubby

Reality TV star Faith Njilo (née Nkesti) says her hubby Nzuzo had her at hello.

The pair hit it off like a house on fire and they have been joined at the hip ever since they met.

In a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories, the reality TV star shared details about her relationship.

One of her followers asked Faith how she met Nzuzo. Faith said she met him through her best friend, Kim Kholiwe. Kim and Nzuzo were acquaintances, and Faith said her friend mentioned Nzuzo liked her.

“It was definitely by default. He would tell her that he liked me. Kim told me once in passing and we moved on. When he finally got the chance to talk to me himself without really saying that much, I melted at the way he looked at me. Then all was history after that night,” she wrote.