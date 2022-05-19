Mohale 'unlikely' to walk away with 'zilch' in Somizi divorce: expert
19 May 2022 - 12:21
Mohale Motaung, the estranged husband of media personality Somizi Mhlongo, is unlikely to walk out of their marriage with nothing if their union is found to be valid, says Katlego Ragolane, an attorney at KM Ragolane Attorneys. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.