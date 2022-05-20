×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Ike Khumalo: I spoke out because Deborah Fraser’s family is struggling

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 May 2022 - 10:00

Controversial advocate Ike Khumalo told TshisaLIVE he interrupted Deborah Fraser's memorial service in Johannesburg this week because he knew about the gospel star's struggles and is tired of government's "mistreatment towards artists"...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Transfer R10m to her family': Ike Khumalo 'hijacks' Deborah Fraser ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale 'unlikely' to walk away with 'zilch' in Somizi divorce: expert TshisaLIVE
  4. Remember her? Famous groove whistler Renei Solana graduates TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I miss you incredibly' — Nhlanhla Nciza remembers her late daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...