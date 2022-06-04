×

SNAPS | Inside the first birthday party for Itumeleng Khune’s daughter

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
04 June 2022 - 08:00
Sphelele Makhunga and Itumeleng Khune's bundle of joy recently celebrated her first birthday.
Image: Instagram/Itumeleng Khune

The Khunes recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday, and it was a stunning affair.

Lesedi turned one and her parents went all out to celebrate her. Her mommy also over the birthday decorations, which left Itu beaming with pride.

Both parents took to Instagram to wish their baby girl all the good the world has to offer and share snaps from her day.

“On this day we woke, had breakfast, cleaned the house and got ready for our doctor's appointment. Little did we know ukuthi your girl is giving birth in less that two hours.”

“I was just myself when I got to the doc, I was already 6cm dilated and the doctor said 'You are having a baby so go straight to the maternity ward'. Did hubby not panic futhi,” she said with crying laughing emojis.

“Today, we are celebrating Lesedi Ziyanda Khune. Nkosi ngisabonga futhi,” the mom of two wrote.

Sphelele's Instagram.
Image: INSTAGRAM

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper could not contain his excitement as he and his wife welcomed their newest member of the family.

Itu shared a snap of himself and their newborn baby with their one-year-old daughter on social media, describing it as the “best feeling ever”.

“God always has a better plan than we do,” he wrote.

