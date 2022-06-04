SNAPS | Inside the first birthday party for Itumeleng Khune’s daughter

The Khunes recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday, and it was a stunning affair.

Lesedi turned one and her parents went all out to celebrate her. Her mommy also over the birthday decorations, which left Itu beaming with pride.

Both parents took to Instagram to wish their baby girl all the good the world has to offer and share snaps from her day.

“On this day we woke, had breakfast, cleaned the house and got ready for our doctor's appointment. Little did we know ukuthi your girl is giving birth in less that two hours.”

“I was just myself when I got to the doc, I was already 6cm dilated and the doctor said 'You are having a baby so go straight to the maternity ward'. Did hubby not panic futhi,” she said with crying laughing emojis.

“Today, we are celebrating Lesedi Ziyanda Khune. Nkosi ngisabonga futhi,” the mom of two wrote.