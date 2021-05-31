TshisaLIVE

Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele confirms they're expecting their second child

31 May 2021 - 13:00
Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele are expecting their second child.
Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele are expecting their second child.
Image: Itumeleng Khune/ Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is going to be a father for the second time, his wife Sphelele Makhunga confirmed. 

Taking to Instagram with a snap of her baby bump, Sphelele revealed to fans that they were patiently waiting for their second bundle of joy. 

As we wait for our new addition to the family,” she captioned the picture.

Many of the couple's fans took to the comments section to congratulate the pair, excited about a new member of the Khune family. 

In an earlier interview with TshisaLIVE, Sphelele shared that she wanted more children, even though Itu believed in “balancing the equation”. Even though their baby was barely a month old at the time, Sphelele said she and Itu were open to having more children.

Last year, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter. 

“I want three, but the husband believes in balancing the equation,” said Sphelele.

It seems like the footballer is a proud papa bear. After revealing a photo of his daughter shortly after her birth, the star took to Instagram to gush about being a new dad. 

“Daddy duties is an everyday thing. Blessed and most of all, God is great,” he captioned the post.

READ MORE

Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments

"People age differently, what is so hard to understand?" he asked.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

The Premier Soccer League: Who's hot and who's not

It seems like the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League campaign has flown over us like those military fighter jets that the big-spending governments put out ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Itu’s bae Sphelele spills the tea on their age gap and having 'more kids'

Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, talks about being a mother to baby Amogelang Zenande Khune
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi on his worth: ‘If you don’t have the budget for me, try next door’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Busiswa turns down boxing match with Makhadzi, says she's never even fought TshisaLIVE
  3. Viral video of Makhadzi allegedly 'groping' a fan on stage causes a stir TshisaLIVE
  4. Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl TshisaLIVE
  5. Khabonina adds to her range of natural skincare products TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...