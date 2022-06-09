Nolwazi Ngubeni talks about the woman behind Mbali on ‘Scandal!’
‘I’ll come to my dressing room and shut the door to take a moment to myself, just to get myself back up again’
09 June 2022 - 06:00
Scandal! actress and casting director Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni's eagerness to learn about the industry has opened doors for her and put her in spaces she never imagined. ..
