'Accountability is everything in life' — Lorcia Cooper opens up about confronting Somizi
“When I was called and asked if I would be on the show, I asked, well in what capacity? And they were like, we just want you to have an intimate conversation.”
10 June 2022 - 09:00
Actress and choreographer Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo has opened up about why she felt compelled to confront her long-time friend Somizi Mhlongo about the abuse allegations he faced from his estranged husband Mohale Motaung...
