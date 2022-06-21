'I want to see my sister's children' — Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswanganyi

Thandi Maswanganyi says she is desperate to see the children of her late sister singer Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi, whom she claims she's being denied access to by Mshoza's ex-husband.

According to Thandi, Mshoza's ex-husband Jacob Mnisi has denied them access to the two children (11-year-old and 13-year-old) since the death of the Kwaito star.

“He doesn't want the children to visit us. They left in November after my sister died. Jacob's mother came and took the children who were staying with my sister. I told her the children can go stay with them because I am unemployed ... ever since they took them away they have never visited,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“My sister [Mshoza] would have never allowed the children to leave in the first place. The family blamed me because I'm the one who allowed the children to leave, but I wouldn't be able to take care of them, I don't have money. So I just want to see how they are doing, see their progress.”

Thandi said her only plea was for the children to visit her during the June and December school holidays, but Jacob was not responding to her calls.

“Jacob doesn't take any of our calls. He claims we're badmouthing them ... we can't even make contact with the children because they do not have cellphones. I don't know where this situation is going to end up if Jacob doesn't want us to see the children. He says we must travel to see the children.”

Thandi says while she thought to take legal action, her lack of funds has her reaching out to Moja Love's Rea Tsotella to help a reconciliation.

“Jacob doesn't want us to see the children and he's making a laughing stock out of us. It looks like ever since my sister [Mshoza] died we don't care about her children. Right now they could easily forget us. I don't want money, I just want the children to visit us from time to time. I'm crying, I want to see my sisters children, it hurts.”

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Jacob Mnisi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.