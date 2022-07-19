WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Lurayi's life celebrated at memorial service

Family, friends and colleagues of the late thespian Busisiwe Lurayi are set to gather on Tuesday at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg to commemorate her life.

Busisiwe was declared dead by paramedics on Sunday night after being found showing no sign of life by her father.

The family said they were shocked by her sudden death and that “other than signs of flu, there were no indicators of serious health problems”.

The Mokoena and the Lurayi families said it appeared the star was packing for an upcoming trip.

“No cause of death has been identified yet, but we are awaiting autopsy results and more information will be released at a later time.”

Busisiwe is best known for her starring role as Phumzile on the SABC1 sitcom City Ses'la (2005-2006 and again in 2010) and its spin-off series Ses'Top La.

Busi won her first Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006. In 2011 and 2021, she again won the award for best actress in a TV comedy for City Ses'la and How to Ruin Christmas.

She has been nominated posthumously for the Best Actress award at this year's 16th Annual SA Film & Television Awards (Saftas) just days after her sudden death.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.