The Legend Barbershop group’s Waterfall Corner branch also relaunched their store in honour of Riky Rick’s birthday. The rapper, who was a franchise owner of the store, would’ve turned 35 this year.
A tribute wall of Riky’s images, new installations to create a unique barbershop experience and a VIP section that offers express manicures and facials were the changes made to revamp the barbershop.
Rappers Moozlie and Youngsta CPT were among the stars at the reopening.
They opened the day in prayer and ribbon cutting and offered 35 complimentary haircuts in exchange for winter supplies to donate to an orphanage.
Bianca told TshisaLIVE she was grateful to celebrate her husband’s life in this manner.
“This means a lot to our family because the barbershop was one of Riky’s proudest achievements. Reopening on his birthday made it more special because it was our way of honouring him.
“It was important for us because Riky was always about giving back. It is a way of us carrying forward his memory.”
WATCH | Inside the fancy do where Riky Rick’s 35th b-day was celebrated
Image: Darren Stewart
Late rapper Riky Rick's closest family and friends gathered for an intimate dinner at Tang to celebrate his life last month and they've shared videos of the event.
Riky took his own life in February.
In a venue filled with white flowers and the rapper's portraits, Riky's wife Bianca, her children, Riky's mother and industry friends reminisced on the good times they shared with Riky and reflected on his legacy.
Watch the video below:
