×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside the fancy do where Riky Rick’s 35th b-day was celebrated

06 August 2022 - 14:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Riky Rick's family celebrated his life on what would have been his 35th birthday.
Riky Rick's family celebrated his life on what would have been his 35th birthday.
Image: Darren Stewart

Late rapper Riky Rick's closest family and friends gathered for an intimate dinner at Tang to celebrate his life last month and they've shared videos of the event.

Riky took his own life in February.

In a venue filled with white flowers and the rapper's portraits, Riky's wife Bianca, her children, Riky's mother and industry friends reminisced on the good times they shared with Riky and reflected on his legacy.

Watch the video below:

The Legend Barbershop group’s Waterfall Corner branch also relaunched their store in honour of Riky Rick’s birthday. The rapper, who was a franchise owner of the store, would’ve turned 35 this year. 

A tribute wall of Riky’s images, new installations to create a unique barbershop experience and a VIP section that offers express manicures and facials were the changes made to revamp the barbershop.

Rappers Moozlie and Youngsta CPT were among the stars at the reopening.

They opened the day in prayer and ribbon cutting and offered 35 complimentary haircuts in exchange for winter supplies to donate to an orphanage.

Bianca told TshisaLIVE she was grateful to celebrate her husband’s life in this manner.

“This means a lot to our family because the barbershop was one of Riky’s proudest achievements. Reopening on his birthday made it more special because it was our way of honouring him.

“It was important for us because Riky was always about giving back. It is a way of us carrying forward his memory.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SNAPS | All the feels! — Friends, family reopen Riky Rick’s barbershop

“This means a lot to our family because the barbershop was one of Riky’s proudest achievements. Reopening on his birthday made it even more special," ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

TREND | ‘Happy heavenly birthday Riky Rick’ — Fans remember rapper

"Continue to rest in peace Makhado. It's still surreal. You changed the game man. Happy heavenly birthday to Riky Rick," one fan wrote on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Bianca Naidoo loves the new Maxhosa Alkebulan range honouring Riky Rick

"I am most proud of the fact that Riky’s fashion sense and style inspired people to be themselves," said Riky Rick's widow.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

RATE IT | Is it fire or nah? Cassper Nyovest’s back with a hip-hop track!

Cassper Nyovest says he is back in the game after he dropped a young teaser.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abuse claims and wanting 50% of Somizi's estate — Top 5 quotes from Mohale's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I feel brand new': Zola 7 says he's back and feeling better than ever TshisaLIVE
  3. Gogo Skhotheni talks about 'love potions', polyandry and being 'hated' TshisaLIVE
  4. Letoya Makhene talks about 'disappointing' ubungoma TV shows TshisaLIVE
  5. Worth every second of pain! 'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson shows off her 'new' body TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...