×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

TikTok drops nominations for the first Sama28 ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year'

14 August 2022 - 16:00
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Umlando by hitmakers 9number, Toss and Mdoova went viral on Tik Tok.
toss3 Umlando by hitmakers 9number, Toss and Mdoova went viral on Tik Tok.
Image: SUPPLIED

To reaffirm its commitment to inspiring creativity, TikTok has partnered with the 28th SA Music Awards (Sama28) to introduce the inaugural TikTok Viral Song of the Year category voted for by the public.

This award recognises and celebrates local songs and artists that have dominated the entertainment platform in SA in the past year.

The TikTok Viral Song of the Year nominations can be voted for exclusively on TikTok from Thursday, August 11 at midday until August 24.

The winner will be announced at the live Sama event taking place on August 28 in Sun City, North West.

“Music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA, and we have seen that songs going viral on the platform generally do well on streaming services as well,” said Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s music operations lead for SA.

“Over the past few years, platforms like TikTok have transformed, influenced and advanced the music business. As we continue to witness this evolution, we wish to celebrate talents and songs that have gained popularity in this manner and encourage the public to vote for the favourites as soon as they can,” added Nhlanhla Sibisi, RISA CEO.

While the platform is an endless hub of viral tracks, we’re shining the light on the songs nominated in this new category:

  1. 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar — uMlando
  2. DJ Karri — Trigger
  3. Daliwonga — Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow& Sleazy & M.J)
  4. Thozi — Sisonke (feat. Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & Pd Jokes)
  5. Ch'cco & Mellow & Sleazy — Nkao Tempela
  6. Major League Djz & Nvcho & Mathandos — Bakwa Lah
  7. Nomfundo Moh — Phakade Lami
  8. DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU — Banyana
  9. Young Stunna — Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa)
  10. Costa Titch — Big Flexa

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nandi Madida ‘excited’ to be a #SAMA28 host

"I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Black Coffee is set for the International Achievement Award at #Sama28

The South African Music Awards (Samas) are around the corner and Grammy award winner Black Coffee is set to be honoured with an International ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Adiwele’ hit maker celebrates multiple awards nods, family and real friends

A side to Young Stunna you've never seen.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sjava says motivational song category needed at the Samas

"This is a gift, and it's a gift that God gave us that we make music that motivates. But it looks like those types of songs are never really ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Bonang would've been in her third dress by now' — Tweeps 'frustrated' by Anele ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie Gumede says she is grateful her son finally met his mamkhulu Kelly TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘This marriage is it for me’ — Sello Maake ka Ncube pours his heart out TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women