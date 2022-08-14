To reaffirm its commitment to inspiring creativity, TikTok has partnered with the 28th SA Music Awards (Sama28) to introduce the inaugural TikTok Viral Song of the Year category voted for by the public.
This award recognises and celebrates local songs and artists that have dominated the entertainment platform in SA in the past year.
The TikTok Viral Song of the Year nominations can be voted for exclusively on TikTok from Thursday, August 11 at midday until August 24.
The winner will be announced at the live Sama event taking place on August 28 in Sun City, North West.
“Music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA, and we have seen that songs going viral on the platform generally do well on streaming services as well,” said Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s music operations lead for SA.
“Over the past few years, platforms like TikTok have transformed, influenced and advanced the music business. As we continue to witness this evolution, we wish to celebrate talents and songs that have gained popularity in this manner and encourage the public to vote for the favourites as soon as they can,” added Nhlanhla Sibisi, RISA CEO.
While the platform is an endless hub of viral tracks, we’re shining the light on the songs nominated in this new category:
- 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar — uMlando
- DJ Karri — Trigger
- Daliwonga — Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow& Sleazy & M.J)
- Thozi — Sisonke (feat. Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & Pd Jokes)
- Ch'cco & Mellow & Sleazy — Nkao Tempela
- Major League Djz & Nvcho & Mathandos — Bakwa Lah
- Nomfundo Moh — Phakade Lami
- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU — Banyana
- Young Stunna — Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa)
- Costa Titch — Big Flexa
TikTok drops nominations for the first Sama28 ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year'
Image: SUPPLIED
