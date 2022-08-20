Seasoned veteran Yvonne Chaka Chaka has shared a memory of the late gospel singer Deborah Fraser.
The gospel star died on May 15 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg surrounded by loved ones. She was 56.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Yvonne uploaded a video of herself with singers Nomcebo Zikode, Linah Ngcobo and Deborah singing a gospel hymn at the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards.
“When the Princess of Africa Foundation Awards Backing vocalists and Session musicians, we appreciate all the work they do to help all the front line musicians. Thank you. Our beloved sisi Deborah Fraser graced us with the beautiful music. RIP my friend,” she wrote.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka remembers veteran icon Debora Fraser
Image: YouTube/ SABC
Taking to the podium at Deborah's funeral service in May at the Station Venue in Durban, Yvonne recalled her last conversation with the singer.
Yvonne said Deborah thanked those close to her.
When Yvonne asked “why she spoke like she was dying”, Deborah laughed and said she would be OK.
Yvonne said she hoped to see her music live on and wanted to see government support artists in Mzansi more.
“For the music industry, Deborah has done a lot. It is a pity that sometimes our government does not appreciate or support a lot of creatives. It is our job to band together.”
