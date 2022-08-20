Zola Hashatsi has penned a heartfelt tribute to Kuli Roberts on what would have been her 50th birthday.
The media personality died on February 10 while shooting a new show.
On Instagram, Zola said he longed for his friend.
“As we approach August 16 and I continue to celebrate our queens this Women's Month, I'd like to remember, commemorate if you will, and show you [were] the one I publicly and privately loved and authentically loved.
“I fed her grapes and we listened to Whitney Houston. Kuli Roberts, I love and miss you. There will never be a replacement,” he wrote.
Zola Hashatsi remembers Kuli Roberts on her birthday
Image: Instagram/Zola Hashatsi
Zola has shared various memories of Kuli on his timeline since her passing.
The actor has expressed how unimpressed he is with people only now acknowledging the media personality's strides in the entertainment industry.
“It’s only when you're dead that this country gives you praise and respect. This country breaks its best,” he wrote.
In a past interview with TshisaLIVE, Kuli shared similar sentiments.
“I don’t think people give me my due credit at all. It’s as if I never existed and I never did what I did in this industry.
“When I stepped into this industry the media in this country were using westerners instead of South Africans. But as far as they are concerned, my work over the years has had no impact in this country whatsoever,” she said.
