There were several court bids to interdict his coronation, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa officially recognising him as the rightful heir to the throne.
In his speech at the event, Misuzulu said only he was recognised by the government.
“I thank the president for supporting the Zulu nation with pride and honesty — the certificate of kingship he directed to me. Nothing is going to change now — the certificate is out and there can't be two or three. I know this is only the beginning,” he said.
'Wena weNdlovu' — Mzansi celebrities celebrate crowning of King Misuzulu
Image: Instagram/ Nomzamo Mbatha
The Zulu nation is beaming with pride after Misuzulu ka Zwelithini was crowned as the Zulu king at the traditional coronation on Saturday.
The newly crowned king succeeds his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died from Covid-19-related complications last year.
WATCH | The making of a king: Misuzulu kaZwelithini crowned in a festival of Zulu song and dance
His coronation was a source of celebration for some of Mzansi's celebrities.
“My heart is so full. We witnessed and celebrated greatness. King Misuzulu Bayede. Qena wendlovu. iSilo samabandla. Hlangalomhlabath,” Hlosiwe “DJ Hlo” Mthalane wrote.
“We are Zulu, and we are proud! Bayede King Misuzulu” actor Ntokozo Dlamini wrote.
Read the rest of the posts from other celebrities below:
PODCAST | Royal Rumble - how are Zulu monarchs actually selected?
