While the announcement of Wiseman Mncube replacing Bonko Khoza as Mqhele on The Wife met with mixed reactions, he expressed his gratitude to those who have given him a warm welcome.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor thanked his fans.
“Ngicela ukuthatha lelithuba ngibonge ukwamukeleka nokwethembeka emva kokuphuma izindaba zokuthi sengizoba yinxenye yomdlalo iThe Wife lakhona ngizobe ngithatha izintambo umfoka Khoza “Bonko” azishiye khona ngoMqhele. Ngyabonga kakhulu uThando engilitholayo, akwandele bani...ngizokwenza ngakho konke ukuthi nginganijabhisi. Uthandolunye.” he wrote.
Loosely translated: “I'd like take this time to thank the people who have welcomed me after the announcement that I'll be joining The Wife and that I'll be taking over from Bonko Khoza who played the role Mqhele. Thank you very very much for the love and support I've received ... I'll do my best.”
Wiseman Mncube thanks fans for support as he takes over from Bonko Khoza on 'The Wife'
Image: Instagram/ Wiseman Mncube
Wiseman Mncube unveiled as the new Mqhele on 'The Wife'
On Monday, in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Showmax Stained Glass confirmedthe former Uzalo star will be the new Mqhele.
“Wiseman is a versatile performer with multiple accolades. Mqhele and his madness are in safe hands ... Wiseman’s work ethic and command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights this season.” said the series' producer, Kamogelo Aphane.
Wiseman said he looked at the transition as just taking over from where Bonko left off.
“I’m not here to replace Bonko but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way.” he said.
