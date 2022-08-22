×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Wiseman Mncube unveiled as the new Mqhele on 'The Wife'

22 August 2022 - 13:58
Wiseman Mncube said Bonko carried the role with 'so much respect and power'.
Wiseman Mncube said Bonko carried the role with 'so much respect and power'.
Image: Supplied

Wiseman Mncube will be replacing Bonko Khoza as Mqhele on The Wife.

The former Uzalo and eHostela actor is excited about the challenge to explore Mqhele.

Showmax Stained Glass said in a statement the production company behind The Wife has confirmed the former Uzalo star will be the new Mqhele.

“What actor wouldn’t want to be part of The Wife?” said Wiseman, who’s a fan of both the book and the show. “Mqhele is a very interesting role and I’m in my element. There’s a lot to chew on and play off, from the love story to the anger to the care. uBonko carried the role with so much respect and power. 

"I’m not here to replace Bonko but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way.”

The series' producer, Kamogelo Aphane, praised Wiseman and said he would take the character to new heights.  

“Wiseman is a versatile performer with multiple accolades. Mqhele and his madness are in safe hands. Wiseman’s work ethic and command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights this season.”

Bonko was Mqhele in the first two seasons, and it was announced he wouldn't be returning for season 3 last week. He said he would help find his replacement.

“I’m part of finding the perfect replacement and will be watching from the sidelines to support and offer advice where needed. I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off, so I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season. It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in season three.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'I’ve taken the character as far as I can' — Bonko Khoza leaves 'The Wife'

After having been praised for how he portrayed Mqhele and his chemistry with 'Hlomu', Bonko is leaving The Wife and his role will be re-cast.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | 'The Wife' shares trailer for behind-the-scenes 8-part special

Bonko and Mbalenhle will take fans into how they poured themselves into the work of portraying their characters' toxic love story.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Tweeps crown Hlomu and Mqhele as the best couple on 'The Wife'

"In terms of on screen couple chemistry Hlomu and Mqhele are cruising nicely," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Abdul Khoza grateful for #DStvMVCA nomination for his character on ‘The Wife’

"I honestly am so grateful for this nomination alone as it means my work is being recognised and that l have won a few hearts within my industry, and ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I don't need to make a song to survive anymore’ — Cassper Nyovest TshisaLIVE
  3. MacG and John Steenhuisen slammed over ‘roadkill’ comment TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Priddy Ugly to Cassper: 'You out of shape, lose weight & let's go' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I was mourning all the work I had put in’ — Enhle Mbali on healing from her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point