TshisaLIVE

'Clearly the ‘S’ in Showmax stands for Somizi' — Tweeps react to End of the Road doccie

26 August 2022 - 12:19
Somizi and Mohale in happier times
Somizi and Mohale in happier times
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Showmax’s doccie about media personality Somizi Mhlongo and his estranged husband Mohale Motaung  set tongues wagging when it premiered on Thursday.

The show Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road carted the Twitter trends list immediately after it aired. 

Some tweeps are “over the content” and hoping this will put a lid on the former couple's news being made into reality shows. 

“That Somizi & Mohale end of the road doccie was really unnecessary. It’s just want to be journos views on what we already know. What a waste of my 40 minutes,” one wrote.

Some are tired of the channel peddling content about Somizi and Mohale.  

“This is honestly a waste of time. I really don't like how @ShowmaxOnline is rolling rn ke gore everything revolves around Mohale & Somizi kante when are we moving on heee?!!!..hayi ngeke,” tweeted another. 

Fans enjoyed front-row seats at Somizi and Mohale's traditional white wedding when the cameras rolled for their Showmax special Somizi & Mohale: The Union in 2020. 

When their marriage came to an end, Showmax again gave the pair a chance to tell their sides of the story. In Living the Dream with Somizi season 5,  Somizi, his friends and family opened up on  how they felt about the media personality's estranged husband. 

Mohale Motaung in Mohale: On The Record'. shared intimate things about their relationship, from the alleged abuse, his infidelity, and said Somizi blocked job opportunities for him, among other things.

“Directed by Teddy Geldart from Dopezuluboi Productions, Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road will draw on MultiChoice’s extensive archive footage of the couple and new interviews with Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, Jackie Phamotse, Sol Phenduka, Langa Mavuso, Peace Maphalu, Prof Cameron Modisane, Tshiamo Modisane, MaBlerh, Lumko Johnson, Yaya Mavundla, Gabi Mbele and The Citizen’s Sandisiwe Mbhele — because there are more than two sides to every story,”  Showmax added.

