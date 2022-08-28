×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Best and worst dressed? The Samas red carpet after 2-year hiatus

28 August 2022 - 22:35
Afro-Soul musician Berita was among the stars that graced the red carpet on Saturday night.

Image: Twitter

It's been two years since the last music award show and Mzansi celebs came out to play on the night of the red carpet of the South African Music Awards (Samas) that took place on Sunday at Sun City.

What would an award show be without the red carpet moment? That's what most people tuned in on their TVs at home look forward to, and that's the glitz and glam.

The second night, which was televised live on SABC1 at 8pm, was hosted by Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida.

Taking to her Instagram stories ahead of the live broadcast the singer and actress shared a clip of herself backstage getting amped for her hosting duties.

“It's gonna be an absolutely incredible show, I can't wait for you guys to actually watch it live, we gonna dance, we gonna cry, we gonna booty,” she said.

She was announced as the host for the prestigious awards earlier this month

“When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, Say U Will, I would not have imagined I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the Samas stage alongside my co-hosts.”

The first instalment of the awards took place on Saturday where a lot of SA artists were celebrated for the music they gift the world with.

Among some of the most popular winners was sultry vocalist Nomfundo Moh. She scooped the Best Afro Pop Album award for Amagama, which spawned crowd favourites Phakade Lami and Soft Life. While Chymamusique bagged his first Sama for the Best Dance Album for Musique.  

Here are the pictures of the red carpet hits and misses. You be the judge.



#Samas28 first night celebrates artists and set the tone for a 'fiery' night two

26 Golden gongs were awarded on the first night of #Samas28 and the winners include Shekinah, Msaki, Nomfundo Moh and Mandisi Dyantyis.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Mpho Popps, Robot Boii and TikTok star Alphi to host Samas first night

Comedian Mpho Popps and musician Robot Boii will steer the first night of the event on Saturday, while TikTok sensation Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi will ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nandi Madida ‘excited’ to be a #SAMA28 host

"I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Black Coffee is set for the International Achievement Award at #Sama28

The South African Music Awards (Samas) are around the corner and Grammy award winner Black Coffee is set to be honoured with an International ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
