Musician and DJ Zinhle's husband Murdah Bongz has opened up about why he has kept his first child out of the spotlight.
The pair sat down for a cozy lunch on the latest episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, which recently aired on BET Africa.
The couple were having a chat about being dragged on social media for their blended family, among other things.
The musician said his baby mama asked that he not bring the child any unnecessary attention and this is why he doesn’t post about her or their baby.
“The thing is they don’t really know what is going on. I don’t have a to prove a point or anything, you know? The child’s mother asked that I don’t bring the child any unnecessary attention. So that’s why I don’t post,” he said.
DJ Zinhle felt that Tweeps were on a mission to make her and her blended family look bad.
“Bongani is not on Twitter, so he doesn’t care. The thing is they are always trying to make us look bad, that is the mission,” she said during the episode.
Media personality Dineo Ranaka is another celeb mom who has embraced her blended family. She recently took to her social media to gush over her baby daddies, saying she loves them.
She shared her message on her Instagram timeline on Sunday and said blended families cannot be understood by everyone. She captioned the snap: “Blended family things that are way beyond the understanding of your basic human being. You need to be at top tier vibrations to comprehend this sort of content. It’s so easy to respect them, their ways and their lives.”
Here’s why Murdah Bongz has been private about his first child
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
Musician and DJ Zinhle's husband Murdah Bongz has opened up about why he has kept his first child out of the spotlight.
The pair sat down for a cozy lunch on the latest episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, which recently aired on BET Africa.
The couple were having a chat about being dragged on social media for their blended family, among other things.
The musician said his baby mama asked that he not bring the child any unnecessary attention and this is why he doesn’t post about her or their baby.
“The thing is they don’t really know what is going on. I don’t have a to prove a point or anything, you know? The child’s mother asked that I don’t bring the child any unnecessary attention. So that’s why I don’t post,” he said.
DJ Zinhle felt that Tweeps were on a mission to make her and her blended family look bad.
“Bongani is not on Twitter, so he doesn’t care. The thing is they are always trying to make us look bad, that is the mission,” she said during the episode.
Media personality Dineo Ranaka is another celeb mom who has embraced her blended family. She recently took to her social media to gush over her baby daddies, saying she loves them.
She shared her message on her Instagram timeline on Sunday and said blended families cannot be understood by everyone. She captioned the snap: “Blended family things that are way beyond the understanding of your basic human being. You need to be at top tier vibrations to comprehend this sort of content. It’s so easy to respect them, their ways and their lives.”
Dineo Ranaka gushes over two of her baby daddies and her blended family
WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & Morda's lobola day
Oskido celebrates DJ Zinhle and Mörda's marriage and gives them his blessing
'Our family is good' — DJ Zinhle won’t be dragged in messy drama
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos