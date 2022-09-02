Zoleka Mandela has started her first session to treat the cancer present in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, she shared that she was struggling to come to terms with the diagnosis after more than 10 years of being cancer-free.
“I wanted to thank you all profusely for all your prayers and well wishes, for your generosity and kind deeds.
“I’m home and recovering from the side-effects of my first session to treat the cancer in my lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips. I’m battling to come to terms with my diagnosis. It’s both daunting and terrifying. Prayer for acceptance and peace that passes all understanding. Peace. Passion. Positivity.”
She devastated Mzansi earlier in August when she said her battle with cancer was not over.
'I'm battling to come to terms with my diagnosis' — Zoleka Mandela starts cancer treatment
‘Prayer for acceptance and peace that passes all understanding’
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela
In the Instagram post, Zoleka said she was shattered by the discovery and said her oncologist performed CT (computerised tomography) and bone scans to determine whether she had cancer in any part of her body.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying. I don’t want to die.”
Zoleka said another bone scan was due to establish whether she had cancer anywhere else.
The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography When Hope Whispers, shared the news on Instagram.
“The CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread. Thanking you all for your outpouring of love, prayer and support. Peace. Passion. Positivity,” she wrote.
