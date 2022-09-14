WATCH | Beautiful moment as couple gets engaged at Kelly Khumalo’s show
Kelly Khumalo helped orchestrate a planned proposal to one of her fans.
The singer passed the mic to a fan who got on stage and dropped to one knee to pop the question to her partner before Kelly belted her love hit song Ngathwala Ngaye featuring Mondli Ngcobo.
The crowed cheered along with the couple as they celebrated their special moments.
Kelly took to her Instagram timeline congratulating the couple.
"@ijudylesh I’m still in awe of what you did and congratulations to both you and your fiancé.” she wrote.
Watch the video below:
After more than 18 years in the music industry the mother of two prides herself in making music that's about the soul and staying true to her sound.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously in an interview, Kelly said she believes she's truly living her purpose.
“I'm literally living my purpose and doing what I was created to do,” she said.
“I think I've always been that person who is content with who she is. I don't think I sing soul music by mistake. It was given to me and it resonates with my spirit. I've built a fan base for the past 18 years so I'm not willing to let go of that and start a new genre that I don't know. I don't move with fashion, I stay true to myself.”