WATCH | Beautiful moment as couple gets engaged at Kelly Khumalo’s show

Kelly Khumalo helped orchestrate a planned proposal to one of her fans.

The singer passed the mic to a fan who got on stage and dropped to one knee to pop the question to her partner before Kelly belted her love hit song Ngathwala Ngaye featuring Mondli Ngcobo.

The crowed cheered along with the couple as they celebrated their special moments.

Kelly took to her Instagram timeline congratulating the couple.

"@ijudylesh I’m still in awe of what you did and congratulations to both you and your fiancé.” she wrote.

Watch the video below: