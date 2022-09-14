×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Beautiful moment as couple gets engaged at Kelly Khumalo’s show

14 September 2022 - 06:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Kelly Khumalo shares precious moment during her performance.
Kelly Khumalo shares precious moment during her performance.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Kelly Khumalo helped orchestrate a planned proposal to one of her fans.

The singer passed the mic to a fan who got on stage and dropped to one knee to pop the question to her partner before Kelly belted her love hit song Ngathwala Ngaye featuring Mondli Ngcobo.

The crowed cheered along with the couple as they celebrated their special moments.

Kelly took to her Instagram timeline congratulating the couple. 

"@ijudylesh I’m still in awe of what you did and congratulations to both you and your fiancé.” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

After more than 18 years in the music industry the mother of two prides herself in making music that's about the soul and staying true to her sound.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously in an interview, Kelly said she believes she's truly living her purpose. 

“I'm literally living my purpose and doing what I was created to do,” she said.

“I think I've always been that person who is content with who she is. I don't think I sing soul music by mistake. It was given to me and it resonates with my spirit. I've built a fan base for the past 18 years so I'm not willing to let go of that and start a new genre that I don't know. I don't move with fashion, I stay true to myself.”

Zandi Gumede goes on a trip down memory lane with Kelly Khumalo

Zandie said she and her sister entered the same gospel talent search
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo’s vacay in Greece

Kelly Khumalo has been sightseeing in Greece
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here’s why Kelly Khumalo upped her security detail after Senzo’s murder

"Security for me is literally everything."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'He was a cash cow' — Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family did not love him

"You know the first thing that woman said to me when Senzo passed on? 'Who's going to feed us?' Your son is dead. The only thing you're thinking ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into polygamist Musa Mseleku's celebration of love TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The wedding is going to be stunning' - DJ Zinhle shares plans for the big day TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...