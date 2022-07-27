On the show she said she was planning her big concert in the Vaal and, in preparation for the Gospel Explosion show, she met with law enforcement officers to plan security.
“How Thingo’s father was murdered is still a mystery to me. I’ve received a few death threats [since]. My last gig in KwaZulu-Natal, I received a threat two days before that they were going to kill me. Security for me is literally everything," she said in her video diary.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in late March ahead of the concert at the Lyric Theatre, she said timing was important for the show.
“I've never been in a better place than I'm right now. I'm happy, I'm at peace and I'm aligned with who I was meant to be. I'm literally living my purpose and doing what I was created to do.”
After more than 18 years in the music industry, the mother of two prides herself in making music that's about the soul and staying true to her sound.
“I think I've always been that person who is content with who she is. I don't think I sing soul music by mistake. It was given to me and it resonates with my spirit. I've built a fan base for the past 18 years so I'm not willing to let go of that and start a new genre I don't know. I don't move with fashion, I stay true to myself."
Here’s why Kelly Khumalo upped her security detail after Senzo’s murder
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Musician Kelly Khumalo says she has had to improve her security since Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
The singer was among the five people in the Vosloorus home during an alleged house robbery when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.
In the recent episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo, the star revealed she had been receiving death threats.
