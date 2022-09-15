Family and close friends will gather in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Sunday to bid farewell to Alaska group member Thabo “Crazy T” Tsotetsi.
The kwaito star died last Sunday.
His funeral service will take place at the Community Hall in Meadowlands and he will be buried at Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on September 18.
A memorial service will be held on Friday at White House, Meadowlands, Soweto.
Tributes to the late star continue to flood social media.
The cause of death remains unclear.
His brother Mpho told TshisaLIVE the kwaito star suffered a short illness after returning from a show in Lesotho, which he believed triggered pneumonia. He spent a week at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto.
“They gave him double oxygen because he struggled a lot with breathing throughout his time in hospital. He couldn't finish a sentence when speaking because he would speak and lose his breath.”
Crazy T is survived by his three children, Tebogo, Karabo and Nkululeko.
Mpho said he wants his family and fans to remember the late star for his impact in the music industry and for being a good role model to people around him.
“Everybody will have their own way of remembering Thabo. I want people to remember him as a great dancer, as someone who loved helping others and a respectable person. He comes after me, but I've always treated him as if he's older because he was responsible and did a lot in our household.”
'He struggled a lot with breathing' — Alaska star's brother recalls his last moments
Image: Facebook/ Alaska Kwaito
Family and close friends will gather in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Sunday to bid farewell to Alaska group member Thabo “Crazy T” Tsotetsi.
The kwaito star died last Sunday.
His funeral service will take place at the Community Hall in Meadowlands and he will be buried at Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on September 18.
A memorial service will be held on Friday at White House, Meadowlands, Soweto.
Tributes to the late star continue to flood social media.
The cause of death remains unclear.
His brother Mpho told TshisaLIVE the kwaito star suffered a short illness after returning from a show in Lesotho, which he believed triggered pneumonia. He spent a week at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto.
“They gave him double oxygen because he struggled a lot with breathing throughout his time in hospital. He couldn't finish a sentence when speaking because he would speak and lose his breath.”
Crazy T is survived by his three children, Tebogo, Karabo and Nkululeko.
Mpho said he wants his family and fans to remember the late star for his impact in the music industry and for being a good role model to people around him.
“Everybody will have their own way of remembering Thabo. I want people to remember him as a great dancer, as someone who loved helping others and a respectable person. He comes after me, but I've always treated him as if he's older because he was responsible and did a lot in our household.”
When speaking to TshisaLIVE, Siphiwe “Picat” Sibeko of Alaska recalled his last moments with Crazy T, saying he saw him on Friday when they spoke about changing their stage attire from white to black, as well as getting back into the studio to make another hit song.
“Thibos loved his job, he loved the stage and loved to perform. He loved Alaska. The last time I saw Thabo he didn't have much energy. I didn't know when he would come out [of hospital].
Speaking of continuing the legacy of Alaska, Picat said he was willing to finish what they started.
The Alaska quintet started with five members, namely Lucky Mlakana, Thabo Tsotetsi, Andrew Moloisane, Siphiwe Picat and Les MaAda, but become a trio consisting of Siphiwe, Les and Thabo, until Les died in November 2013.
“When we did the Moshito o Tswela Pele song when it was five of us in the group, we talked about continuing the legacy regardless of what happens. When two members left to pursue other things we continued,” Picat said.
“We did it until Les passed away. Thibos and I stuck together and went forward with the group; now he's left me and I think I have to continue the legacy because I'm still alive.
“I still have love for what I'm doing and for Alaska. I don't think I'm going to have a choice as time goes, but for now I'm still down so I will see as time goes what God's plans are.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Former 'YoTV' presenter Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has died at 32
'He led us through a lot of things ' — Family bids farewell to Brian Majola
‘He taught me how to be brave, how to be fearless’ — Kabelo Mabalane’s emotional final farewell to Magesh
Here's how #TheBigFiveLinkUp will remember and celebrate Killer Kau, Mpura
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos