Actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo says she is looking forward to showing the intimate side she and her wife Lebo Pulumo-Makhene filmed in a forthcoming show.
On her Instagram timeline she shared a snap of them together and hinted there will be a scene they shot in the bedroom.
“One of the many things I’ve grown to love about my wife, she loves and respects who I am and supports me wholeheartedly in everything I do. She refuses to do anything in my industry. She always says, 'when I married you, I didn’t want to be you. All I want is to love and support who you are and what you do'.
“But now there’s this show that’s coming up that has a bedroom scene and the rest is history. I’m really looking forward to sharing this moment about us with the world,” she posted.
Letoya Makhene plans to give fans a glimpse into her bedroom in her upcoming show
Image: Instagram/Letoya Makhene
Opening up to TshisaLIVE earlier in August, the actress revealed she was working on her own reality show and was excited about showing her authentic self as a traditional healer.
“My wife and I have a reality show coming up, and as much as they know I have initiates I have already said not one of their faces are going to be seen. I told them [the production team] there are parts where you will not be coming with me. I have also had someone like my wife shooting me at the river and I've posted it, and doesn't compromise the work, and I haven't posted my clients and there are certain elements of the work that I've posted because it's beautiful and I want us as Africans to open our hearts to ubuntu bethu.”
