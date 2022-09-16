×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Letoya Makhene plans to give fans a glimpse into her bedroom in her upcoming show

16 September 2022 - 15:00
Letoya said her wife Lebo supports her in everything she does.
Letoya said her wife Lebo supports her in everything she does.
Image: Instagram/Letoya Makhene

Actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo says she is looking forward to showing the intimate side she and her wife Lebo Pulumo-Makhene filmed in a forthcoming show.

On her Instagram timeline she shared a snap of them together and hinted there will be a scene they shot in the bedroom.

“One of the many things I’ve grown to love about my wife, she loves and respects who I am and supports me wholeheartedly in everything I do. She refuses to do anything in my industry. She always says, 'when I married you, I didn’t want to be you. All I want is to love and support who you are and what you do'.

“But now there’s this show that’s coming up that has a bedroom scene and the rest is history. I’m really looking forward to sharing this moment about us with the world,” she posted. 

Opening up to TshisaLIVE earlier in August, the actress revealed she was working on her own reality show and was excited about showing her authentic self as a traditional healer.

“My wife and I have a reality show coming up, and as much as they know I have initiates I have already said not one of their faces are going to be seen. I told them [the production team] there are parts where you will not be coming with me. I have also had someone like my wife shooting me at the river and I've posted it, and doesn't compromise the work, and I haven't posted my clients and there are certain elements of the work that I've posted because it's beautiful and I want us as Africans to open our hearts to ubuntu bethu.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Letoya Makhene talks about 'disappointing' ubungoma TV shows

"Are we ever going to be able conscientise people about our journey and who we are if we don't speak up?But we should be able to draw the line when ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Letoya Makhene helps calm tearful Mphowabadimo when spirits overwhelm her

#BBM winner Mphowabadimo broke down as her ancestors' love left her humbled in Letoya Makhene's presence.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Letoya Makhene ventures into radio with a spirituality show

“I am just hoping to connect and grow with you, guide you on how to become your authentic self in our earthly moral experience.”
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Letoya Makhene throws back to the day Lebo Keswa knew she would marry her

"She now refers to her friend of 10 years as “Daddy” and he now refers to her as “My Daughter”," Letoya said, revealing that Lebo was a friend of her ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into polygamist Musa Mseleku's celebration of love TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The wedding is going to be stunning' - DJ Zinhle shares plans for the big day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...