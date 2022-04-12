WATCH | Letoya Makhene helps calm tearful Mphowabadimo when spirits overwhelm her
It's been just over a week since Michele Mavundla, better known as Mphowabadimo, became a millionaire after making history as the first woman to win Big Brother Mzansi.
The loved TV personality broke down in a grateful bow to her ancestors when she honoured an invite by Letoya Makhene to be interviewed by the veteran actress on her Opulence Radio show.
Mpho, who was clearly excited to meet Letoya, literally jumped up and down when she walked into the studio.
“We did it mama,” she shouted with the biggest smile.
The excitement turned into something else when she hugged Letoya. The meeting turned into a spiritual encounter for the pair. Overwhelmed and moved to tears, Mpho went on her knees, clapping her hands with gratitude to her ancestors.
Understanding what was happening, Letoya embraced her and addressed her elders (ancestors), telling them the purpose of their meeting, asking for their blessing and thanking them for their grace, all while softly telling Mpho: “You did it gogo”.
After the moment faded, Mpho lifted her head and wiped her tears, and jokingly shared she has been crying most days since her victory.
Talking to Letoya before they sat down for the formal interview, Mpho said “It's been a lot”, to which Letoya replied: “I know. Fame is not easy hone. Welcome to it.”
Watch the beautiful moment below:
Mpho, who is a sangoma and YouTuber, fell to her knees in tears when she heard her name called last Sunday.
“Thank you, Mzansi,” she said.
The star's fans have often defended her against housemates who mocked her spirituality.
“This woman was tested to the core, went through troubles and tribulations, not only in Biggie's house but even outside. But when you're destined to be great no one can stop it. We celebrate you even today,” tweeted one fan.
Mpho walked away with the R2m grand prize.
Watch the other part of the interview:
