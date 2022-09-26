Bongile Mantsai chats about playing the role of Hlengu in 'Blood Psalms'

Are there any parts of Hlengu you see in yourself?
Hlengu is a very family-orientated man. He is extremely protective over his family and loves them dearly. He may have a tough exterior and hardly shows affection, but his priority is always his family and his people. We are similar in that way; I’m a family man and very close to my loved ones.
You've worked with Jahmil on projects like Sew The Winter To My Skin and Knuckle City and now on Blood Psalms. What do you think makes you gel so well creatively?
Jahmil is a great director; he constantly challenges me to push the boundaries.
We know each other so well; we have built a strong understanding and trust. He helps in making sure that every character I play is different from the previous characters I've played in his projects.
There is also a mutual respect that has grown over the years between us and I appreciate that we can be open and honest with each other.
I also appreciate how Jahmil is able to explain his vision so vividly, yet at the same time offer a safe space for me to become the character he's envisioned.
Talk us through your prep for this role.
Jahmil took me through the character’s family traits, motivations and flaws. He really got into the background of the tribe and how they fit into the world of Blood Psalms. Jahmil intricately fleshed out each character and that helped me a great deal in getting into character. It was the first time I got so much assistance with preparing for a role.
We also did a lot of physical training, including boxing and rigorous boot camp sessions, to get into shape. I thoroughly enjoyed that; it was so much fun! The physical training helped a lot when it came to fully immersing myself into the character.
What do you think viewers will appreciate about this production?
The attention to detail throughout the entire production, from the sets to costume and make-up. The storyline is strong, the ensemble cast is brilliant, and there is a cast member or character for everyone to love.
Overall, Blood Psalms is going to change the SA streaming landscape and viewers will appreciate the quality of the work.
Bongile Mantsai chats about playing the role of Hlengu in 'Blood Psalms'
Image: e.tv / Scandal!
In Blood Psalms, the Showmax original African fantasy launching on September 28, award-winning actor Bongile Mantsai stars as Hlengu, the second-born son of the chief of the Ku’ua, a nomadic tribe of warriors.
Blood Psalms marks Bongile's third collaboration with director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka after the SA Oscar entries Knuckle City and Sew The Winter To My Skin. The actor won best actor at the Saftas and Durban International Film Festival as ageing boxer Dudu Nyakama in Knuckle City, which also earned him an African Movie Academy Award nomination.
Bongile also has Saftas for his performances as Vija in the Oscar-shortlisted The Wound (Inxeba) and Mthunzi on Scandal!
In a Q&A shared with TshisaLIVE, Showmax caught up with Bongile to find out more about his role in the biggest and most ambitious series Showmax has made.
What has been the most challenging part about portraying Hlengu?
He is a true warrior; he believes in war and fighting. He is constantly defending himself and is always ready to fight. He is very barbaric and intimidating.
Whereas on the other hand, I'm naturally a soft and reserved guy — the complete opposite of who Hlengu is. So portraying Hlengu was a fun challenge. I thoroughly enjoyed pushing my limits to bring this character to life.
