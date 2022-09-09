‘I get to go crazy’ — Mothusi Magano talks about his role on ‘Blood Psalms’

Blood Psalms has been on the tips of the tongues of many who have seen the trailer and are anticipating when the series will drop.
Mothusi Magano stars as King Letsha III, the eccentric leader of the Akachi.
In a young Q and A the star spoke about his character and what fans should expect.
How would you describe your character, King Letsha?
He’s very Shakespearean. That's how I looked at the whole series. Even the language in Blood Psalms has that higher sense to it. It's Shakespearean Setswana, if there's such a thing.
Letsha is very tragic. He's driven by fear and guilt. He's done a lot of terrible things that haunt him, and he keeps doing more terrible things.
He often feels like he carries the world alone, that other characters are constantly trying to manipulate him or the situations around him. He’s a bit of a tortured soul, with some serious daddy issues. I get to go crazy.
What was the funniest moment shoot for you?
We were filming a battle scene in the Eastern Cape, next to the sea. It was pretty cold and it had to rain during the battle. We were drenched . Everybody's supposed to look like they are fierce and don't care about the cold. Every time the director called "cut", all the big, bad soldiers started running to the trailers.
Watch the trailer below.
Image: Supplied: Showmax
The hardest part for you?
The biggest challenge was probably the nudity. That's always awkward.
Why should audiences watch this?
It’s never been done before. There’s a lot of action and romance — something for everybody. Blood Psalms is going to be very entertaining. It’s a heck of a ride. Not only visually, but cerebrally too, and it gives you a thrill.
What do you mean by cerebrally?
For African folk, mostly, the history goes back 200 years. That's what we've been given, and it's from Western perspectives. We don't know much about our own history. Blood Psalms poses a lot of questions and will give people a lot to think about.
The first two episodes of Blood Psalms will premiere on Showmax on September 28. with new episodes every Wednesday until the end of November 2022.
