She stepped into more than one new chapter in her life in 2022, as she also became a wife.
The reality TV star and former twerk queen had tongues wagging on social media when word got out in April that she had a mahlabiso ceremony (joining her two families/a celebration of marriage) after accepting businessman Nzuzo Njilo's hand in marriage.
Despite allegations of her husband owing nearly R1m and being in debt, Faith said she's determined to stick beside her “forever” man and drown out the noise.
“Whether allegations or things are said, I still love him the exact same way I used to love him and that's by maintaining our privacy. When such things come out it doesn't really bother me because at the end of the day, I know what's going on in my household and I know how things are kept in my household,” she told TshisaLIVE.
When showcasing her mahlabiso ceremony in the fourth season of her reality show Have Faith on MTV Base, Faith mentioned she knew not everyone would be happy to see them take their relationship to this level, but what mattered to her most was their parents giving them their blessing.
“What I love about our relationship is no-one ever knows what's going on and I think that's why people like speculating and talking about it or throwing rumours around. It's because they really want to know what's going on.”
Faith Nketsi shares reason she's not looking to have baby number two any time soon
Image: SUPPLIED
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi has opened up about her birthing experience and the trauma it left her with.
The reality star recently took to Twitter to share her experience with fans, saying she was in labour for 26 hours before she held her baby in her arms which made her think twice about baby number two.
“26 hours in labour is enough to make me never ever want to go through that again. Maybe I’ll change my mind one day, who knows. But right now I might still be traumatised hey,” she wrote.
The new mommy said her birthing experience was horrifying.
“My birthing experience was horrifying. I remember begging for a C-section at 8cm dilated. I still don’t understand why they didn’t do it.”
“Upside: I’m happy I did it naturally, I was up and about like nothing happened the next day. Second baby I’m definitely opting for a C-section.”
