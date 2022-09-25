TshisaLIVE

Faith Nketsi shares reason she's not looking to have baby number two any time soon

25 September 2022 - 16:00
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Faith Nketsi has opened up about her birthing experience.
Faith Nketsi has opened up about her birthing experience.
Image: SUPPLIED

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi has opened up about her birthing experience and the trauma it left her with.

The reality star recently took to Twitter to share her experience with fans, saying she was in labour for 26 hours before she held her baby in her arms which made her think twice about baby number two.

“26 hours in labour is enough to make me never ever want to go through that again. Maybe I’ll change my mind one day, who knows. But right now I might still be traumatised hey,” she wrote.

The new mommy said her birthing experience was horrifying.

“My birthing experience was horrifying. I remember begging for a C-section at 8cm dilated. I still don’t understand why they didn’t do it.” 

“Upside: I’m happy I did it naturally, I was up and about like nothing happened the next day. Second baby I’m definitely opting for a C-section.”

She stepped into more than one new chapter in her life in 2022, as she also became a wife.

The reality TV star and former twerk queen had tongues wagging on social media when word got out in April that she had a mahlabiso ceremony (joining her two families/a celebration of marriage) after accepting businessman Nzuzo Njilo's hand in marriage.

Despite allegations of her husband owing nearly R1m and being in debt, Faith said she's determined to stick beside her “forever” man and drown out the noise.

“Whether allegations or things are said, I still love him the exact same way I used to love him and that's by maintaining our privacy. When such things come out it doesn't really bother me because at the end of the day, I know what's going on in my household and I know how things are kept in my household,” she told TshisaLIVE.

When showcasing her mahlabiso ceremony in the fourth season of her reality show Have Faith on MTV Base, Faith mentioned she knew not everyone would be happy to see them take their relationship to this level, but what mattered to her most was their parents giving them their blessing.

“What I love about our relationship is no-one ever knows what's going on and I think that's why people like speculating and talking about it or throwing rumours around. It's because they really want to know what's going on.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Faith Nketsi says no ‘allegations or things said’ will change her love for her husband

Faith Nketsi has found her happily ever after and is starting a family with her husband.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Faith Nketsi's PA Andzelo plans to 'step out of her shadow' as his boss goes on maternity leave

Andzelo Tivani is out to show that there's more to him beyond being in Faith Nketsi's shadow as her personal assistant.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘My little family is complete’ - Faith Nketsi announces she gave birth

"I'll forever protect our baby if it's the last thing I do," said the new mommy.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thuso Mbedu hits back at call for her to ‘reduce the American accent’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Lulo Cafe breaks his silence and apologises for leaked viral video TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Dad motion' — AKA and Mörda pose together — leaving Twitter chaotic! TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘That time we had so much fun’ — Pearl Thusi baffled by DJ Zinhle bashing TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I was never mean to Pearl' — DJ Zinhle slams tweeps saying she 'hates' Pearl TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...