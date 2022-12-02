Like many South African football fans, comedian Trevor Noah's heart is “broken” by Bafana Bafana not qualifying for the World Cup.
The Daily Show host recently shared his “heartbreak” and who he was backing in the World Cup on a Between the Scenes segment, leaving his audience in stitches.
“If South Africa is not in the World Cup, which is most of the time, we used to be but not any more, I then immediately switch. Ghana is number one for me. I am glad they did well and won the game,” said Trevor.
He said he had been a fan of the Brazil football team since he was a child but was now torn between them and France.
Responding to an audience member saying they are backing Saudi Arabia, the South African-born comedian joked that one of the nice things about being South African was “our hearts have been pre-broken”.
“That's the nice thing about being South African, our hearts have been pre-broken. We don't have hope. You still have hope. You guys beat Argentina and now are like everything is possible. It's not,” joked Trevor.
Watch the video below:
WATCH | 'Our hearts have been pre-broken': Trevor on SA not making the World Cup
Image: FACEBOOK
Watch the video below:
Bafana Bafana last played in the Fifa World Cup in 2010, the same year the country hosted it. Before that, the team last qualified for the competition in 2002.
Ghana beat South Korea by a thrilling 3-2 in Group H of the World Cup earlier this week.
The result set up a potential decider for progression between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday.
The game will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal where the Black Stars were denied becoming the first African semi-finalists by Luis Suarez's infamous handball incident.
Saudi Arabia celebrated a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Argentina in their World Cup Group C opener.
The Green Falcons' defeat of a Lionel Messi-led team who were unbeaten in three years was the greatest result for an Arab nation since Algeria beat West Germany in 1982 and one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.
