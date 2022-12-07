The death of her sister propelled world-famous South African rapper Maya Wegerif, best known to her fans as Sho Madjozi, to pen her debut children’s book.
The book titled Shoma and the Stars went on sale this week.
Sho Madjozi, who holds a degree in creative writing, wrote the story as a tribute to her younger sister Makhanani “Nyeleti” Maganye, who died in a car crash in 2019.
“I was inspired by my young fans who became my little sisters when I lost mine.
“My young fans, whom I call the 'The Sho Madjozi Stars', motivated me to keep going.
“A few days after I lost my sister, thousands of girls rocked colourful Sho Madjozi braids.
“They were like bright little stars when my life felt so dark.
“I remember crying when I saw that. It was so touching. My young fans gave me the strength to keep going. They are my biggest inspiration and, with this book, I want to encourage them to celebrate being daring and different,” she said.
Shoma and the Stars tells the story of a little girl called Shoma who grows up in a South African village.
From her parents to the way she dresses and likes to do her hair, it is clear that Shoma was always going to be a bit different. Shoma has a little sister, Nyeleti, with whom she does everything until the day Nyeleti, which means “star” in Xitsonga, disappears to become a star in the sky.
Sho Madjozi pens children's book in tribute to her sister killed in a car crash
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The book tells the tale of Shoma learning to accept loss, navigate life as an outsider and learn that her uniqueness is her power. By being herself, Shoma saves the day and finds a new group of “sisters”.
Sho Madjozi fell in love with the power of writing at a young age.
“I have loved words all my life. I have been writing poems and stories since I was seven years old.”
Her most cherished gifts from her parents, as a child, were the many books they gave her.
She attributed her love for writing to her subsequent interest and career in music.
“Even my introduction to music was through writing. The only difference is now I’m writing lyrics. I am so glad I was a bookworm, or I wouldn’t be who I am today.”
The book includes an immersive visual experience that incorporates augmented reality.
Various pages of the book include 3D animation elements that can be accessed via a smart mobile device.
The typography and imagery is vibrant, aligned with the Sho Madjozi brand and illustrated by artist Katlego Keokgale.
The book is available at major book retailers.
