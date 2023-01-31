He described the move to Primedia as “the best moment” in his radio career.
‘An honour to join a beast of a radio station’: Robert Marawa expands drive-time sports show with 947 deal
Image: Instagram/ Robert Marawa
Congratulations are in order for celebrated sportscaster Robert Marawa after signing a deal with 947 for his drive-time sports show.
The sportscaster is set to host his highly acclaimed Marawa Sports Worldwide live on week days at 6pm from February 1.
“A new chapter. A new challenge. An honour to join a beast of a radio station,” said an excited Marawa.
Marawa’s show will be broadcast on four platforms including VumaFM, RISEfm943 and SowetanLIVE.
He partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning sports show in November 2021 after he was fired by the SABC in July
He described the move to Primedia as “the best moment” in his radio career.
“My move to Primedia is both historic and exciting in creating a wider reach for all Marawa Sports Worldwide fans, especially for Gauteng residents who have been complaining about being left out,” he said.
Listeners can look forward to discussions about sports development and administration, the state of gender and racial transformation as well as real-life stories of how sports have uplifted individuals and communities.
“With this move, we are raising the game for sports enthusiasts in South Africa and beyond,” said Marawa.
Highlights of Marawa’s career include interviewing heads of state, international sports stars and prominent sports icons including Patrice Motsepe, late former president Nelson Mandela, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter, Usain Bolt and Serena Williams.
947 station manager Ravi Naidoo said Marawa’s new show will expand 947’s offering and appeal to more listeners.
“Listeners can look forward to 60 minutes filled to the brim with the very latest sports news, exclusive exposés, and interviews, with real-time updates and insights,” said Naidoo
