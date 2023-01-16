Soccer

Robert Marawa praises Benni McCarthy for Man Utd 'reawakening'

16 January 2023 - 09:56
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Benni McCarthy has been instrumental in Marcus Rashford and Manchester United finding their form.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Popular sports and radio personality Robert Marawa has joined the chorus of praise for SA-born Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy's role in the “reawakening” of the English side's front-line.

McCarthy was brought in as a first team coach at United last year, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning. He has been instrumental in several players, including England forward Marcus Rashford, finding their form.

He watched on as Rashford and other forwards powered Manchester United to a win over their fierce city rivals, Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag's side came from behind to score two goals in four minutes.

Jack Grealish put City in front just after the hour mark, before Bruno Fernandes levelled in the 78th minute through a controversial move of play.

A brilliant cross by 18-year-old Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was met by Rashford who steered home the winner with less than 10 minutes left on the clock.

McCarthy was all smiles at the end of the game, and fans were quick to point out the impact he has had on the team.

Marawa said McCarthy deserves respect for how he has made United a team to fear.

“Respect! The reawakening of the Manchester United front-line under the tutelage of our Benni McCarthy. Making the opposition 'nervous!'”

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra had earlier said McCarthy had turned the team's front-line around.

“We need to give credit to Benni McCarthy, he’s responsible for all the forward players and you can see he is doing a good job. Maybe he is the one saying to Marcus that he needs to score more goals and be a killer.” So, I think what United are doing with Marcus is good work because I see someone happy. That is the key. It’s the biggest difference I see in Marcus, now he is smiling,” The Manchester Evening News quoted Evra as telling Betfair.

Here are some of the other reactions to McCarthy's role in United's win:

