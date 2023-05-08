TshisaLIVE

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane face off in Durban court

08 May 2023 - 11:42
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane arrives at the Point Family Court on Monday.
Image: supplied

Socialite and DJ Sithelo Shozi and Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane faced off in the Point Family Court on Monday in a legal battle over their child.

In January TshisaLIVE reported that Shozi, Mpisane's former girlfriend and mother of his two children, claimed that she had been fighting for the child since March last year. 

She accused Mpisane and his mother Shauwn Mkhize of not returning her three-year-old daughter after a visit.

On Monday, Shozi shed tears in the courtroom.

A source told TimesLIVE Mpisane was stoic.

“Andile appears unbothered and bored. The matter includes discussions around the children and the Mpisanes 'keeping them illegally' and not returning them to her,” the source said. 

She said during a recess the pair conversed in private under the supervision of lawyers. 

“One of the lawyers said, 'all my client wants is the child”, the source said. 

In January, the Mpisanes' lawyer, Ntsako Godi, denied they had abducted the child and said they would oppose Shozi’s application.

“The child was never abducted and has at all times since birth been raised in the house of MaMkhize and Andile,” he told Sunday Times.

TimesLIVE

