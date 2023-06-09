Here's a peek at the top stories that made headlines this week:
LONDIE LONDON
Rumours that Londie London was spotted driving a Toyota Tazz as a result of her baby daddy, businessman Hlubi Nkosi, taking back the car he bought for her, saw the reality TV star shoot up the Twitter trends lists in January. But earlier this week sis got a new ride and showed it off.
On Sunday, Londie shared a video of herself driving the car out of the dealership, saying the car was in her name this time around.
“Forever yena. It's in my name this time.”
LISTEN | From Boity and Bujy hugging it out to Mohale’s reaction to Somizi’s reality show — Top stories of the week
Image: Images via Instagram/ Supplied
Apart from giving you the hottest scoops on a daily basis, TshisaLIVE has introduced a podcast feature where you can catch up on your top entertainment headlines of the week, adding exciting commentary from entertainment journalists and voices from your faves.
Join the discussion:
Here's a peek at the top stories that made headlines this week:
LONDIE LONDON
Rumours that Londie London was spotted driving a Toyota Tazz as a result of her baby daddy, businessman Hlubi Nkosi, taking back the car he bought for her, saw the reality TV star shoot up the Twitter trends lists in January. But earlier this week sis got a new ride and showed it off.
On Sunday, Londie shared a video of herself driving the car out of the dealership, saying the car was in her name this time around.
“Forever yena. It's in my name this time.”
‘It’s in my name this time’ — Londie London gets a new ride after car drama with ex
BUJY BIKWA AND BOITY THULO'S LEGAL BATTLE COMES TO AN END
Boity Thulo has dropped charges against Bujy Bikwa after she opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2021 after a heated argument between them at a hotel in Waterfall, Midrand.
On Monday the two stars came to a resolution during a mediation process at the Midrand magistrate's court.
“We hugged, we spoke, and we are OK. We both agreed we are going to move on and be civil towards one another. I'm at peace, we are both at peace. I think it's a lesson learnt from me I think from both of us,” Bujy told TshisaLIVE.
Bujy Bikwa 'at peace' after Boity Thulo drops assault charges against him
MANAKA RANAKA WON'T ALLOW HER CHILDREN TO REMAIN VIRGINS
Manaka Ranaka has made it clear she will allow her daughters to explore sexually.
The actress reacted to a story about a 123-year-old Kenyan woman who turned down many men in her youth due to her culture forbidding men and women from seeing each other until introduced. Because her family never did, she remained a virgin all the years.
“I'm not allowing my kids to remain virgins. I'd rather be a grandmother. I'm sorry guys, but can my daughters enjoy whatever they want to enjoy sexually? Stop telling women to remain virgins for men who don't even pretend to be virgins,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram.
Manaka Ranaka talks about allowing her children to ‘explore their sexual desires’
SOMIZI'S REALITY SHOW IS BACK AND MOHALE IS NOT IMPRESSED
Mohale Motaung reacted to 1 Magic's trailer for the new season of his former partner Somizi Mhlongo's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday, Mohale shared the channel's tweet with a clip and GIF that sum up how he feels: “Oh no, again!”
“The tea is about to served hot with an all-new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story. Watch it at 10pm on #1 Magic channel 103,” read the channel's caption.
“Imagine how tired we are,” tweeted Mohale.
'Imagine how tired we are' — Mohale Motaung reacts to new season of Somizi’s reality show
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | From Unathi's documentary to Vusi Ma R5's tombstone unveiling — Top stories for the week
LISTEN | From Dineo Ranaka to the drama of Netflix's Young, Famous & African — Top stories for the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos