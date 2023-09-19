Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Ozwald Boateng and more stars stun at London Fashion Week

British-Ghanaian Ozwald Boateng was one of the most stylish on the red carpet at Vogue World and the MAINS runway show at London Fashion Week. He recently launched a collaboration of interiors and furnishings with designer Poltrona Frau at the London Design Festival, which ends on September 24.

He has also been the designer of uniforms for British Airways and has a new collection launching on September 28. “Designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking, and it went far beyond clothes,” explained Boateng.

“One of my main objectives was to create something that inspired and empowered the airline’s colleagues, and ensured that they felt seen and heard — with a fresh narrative of change and transcendence while remaining timeless.”