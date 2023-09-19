Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Ozwald Boateng and more stars stun at London Fashion Week
Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show was the highlight of London Fashion Week, not just for its eagerly anticipated collection but because of its star power.
Nigeria's Tems, Wizkid and Burna Boy sat prominently in the front row among the star-studded attendees at North London’s Highbury Fields, including singer Kylie Minogue, Ugandan actress Sheila Atim and models Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn.
Creative director Daniel Lee’s first collection for the iconic British brand, showcased slimmer, sleek trench coats in black, including sleeveless and leather designs; blue strawberry prints; glam-goth dark green and blue lips, blue-soled heels and padded bags.
British-Ghanaian Ozwald Boateng was one of the most stylish on the red carpet at Vogue World and the MAINS runway show at London Fashion Week. He recently launched a collaboration of interiors and furnishings with designer Poltrona Frau at the London Design Festival, which ends on September 24.
He has also been the designer of uniforms for British Airways and has a new collection launching on September 28. “Designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking, and it went far beyond clothes,” explained Boateng.
“One of my main objectives was to create something that inspired and empowered the airline’s colleagues, and ensured that they felt seen and heard — with a fresh narrative of change and transcendence while remaining timeless.”
Made In Chelsea star Paris Smith, who is half-South African, sat front row at ASHISH Spring Summer 2024 at the Nobu Hotel on Monday. “As a model and celebrity ambassador for diversity issues in Parliament, I’ve loved seeing the diverse fashion and guests in attendance at London Fashion Week,” said Smith to TshisaLIVE.
“We filmed some of the TV show at the actual Paul Costelloe show for (London) Fashion Week, and since we were being filmed, it was hard not to take out our phones to record all the magnificent gowns in the show. If you’re watching Made in Chelsea, don’t forget to look out for the runway shows.”
London-based Nigerian designer Abigail Ajobi presented a colourful Spring/Summer 2024 collection. “We’ve got very bold prints in this collection using Adire traditional fabric,” explained Ajobi. “But we’ve taken the centuries-old tie-dye tradition and modernised it to bring forth clothes that empower and inspire.”
She added: “I’m hoping to collaborate more with South African designers, so please reach out to me and I’m open to all ideas.”