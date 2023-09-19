South Africa

'Sizokuthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo hands himself to police

19 September 2023 - 14:15 By Herman Moloi
Presenter Xolani Khumalo and the rest of the crew of drug-busting MojaLOVE show 'Sizokuthola' has handed himself over to police.
Image: MojaLOVE/Instagram

The Xolani Khumalo Foundation has confirmed that their founder, Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo, handed himself over to police at the Katlehong North police station on Tuesday.

The foundation says Khumalo, who is facing a murder charge, was told that he should hand himself over in connection with a recent filming of the show where an alleged drug dealer died when Khumalo and his team visited him.

Robert “Kicks” Varrie was declared dead after being interrogated during the filming of Sizokuthola and then dropped off at the Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus last week, according to a report in City Press. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo in July confirmed that a murder case was opened at Vosloorus against the presenter and the matter is still under investigation.

However, the foundation has since shared that the team acted in line with the law during the operation.

Alleged drug dealer dies in filmed drug bust

A storm has erupted over the death of a man who was accused of being a drug dealer and interrogated during the filming of a popular antidrug TV show.
News
1 month ago

“Khumalo and the team operated according to the strictest standard of professionalism when engaged in securing accountability from those that sell drugs and choose to harm the communities where they choose to operate,” said the foundation.

On Friday, the foundation and other organisations, which included the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), handed over a memorandum of demands to Lt-Col Duncan Scott.

Among their demands was that the government should amend the Criminal Procedure Act and allow any private person to arrest a suspect without a warrant. 

The foundation believes this would ensure patriots arrest a person either dealing or selling drugs.

The story is still developing.

SowetanLIVE

