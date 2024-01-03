A memorial service is being held on Wednesday at the Playhouse, Durban, for veteran playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema, who died in a car crash on December 27.
“The Ngema family and committed artists would like to thank the public and media for the outpouring of grief and continuous coverage since the sudden passing of Ngema. The family recognises that Ngema was not exclusively theirs, for he belonged to the people of South Africa and the international community,” the family said.
The funeral will be at the same venue on January 5.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mbongeni Ngema's memorial service in Durban
Courtesy of SABC News
