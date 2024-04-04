TshisaLIVE

Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo assault case postponed

04 April 2024 - 11:42
Joy Mphande Journalist
Thandani Ntshumayelo's assault case has been postponed.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The assault case against Thandani “Bibo” Ntshumayelo has been postponed to May 21 for further investigation. 

The former football player appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

The complainant, who is in a relationship with the accused, alleges she was with him and his friends at his home on Friday when a fight between him and one of his friends ensued. She tried to intervene in an attempt to calm him.  

“Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive to her, slapped her in the face, grabbed her by her head and hit it against the wall. She further alleges he then pushed her to the ground,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.  

