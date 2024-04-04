The assault case against Thandani “Bibo” Ntshumayelo has been postponed to May 21 for further investigation.
The former football player appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The complainant, who is in a relationship with the accused, alleges she was with him and his friends at his home on Friday when a fight between him and one of his friends ensued. She tried to intervene in an attempt to calm him.
“Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive to her, slapped her in the face, grabbed her by her head and hit it against the wall. She further alleges he then pushed her to the ground,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo assault case postponed
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
The assault case against Thandani “Bibo” Ntshumayelo has been postponed to May 21 for further investigation.
The former football player appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The complainant, who is in a relationship with the accused, alleges she was with him and his friends at his home on Friday when a fight between him and one of his friends ensued. She tried to intervene in an attempt to calm him.
“Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive to her, slapped her in the face, grabbed her by her head and hit it against the wall. She further alleges he then pushed her to the ground,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
READ MORE:
Ntshumayelo's agent reveals the player banned for testing positive for cocaine exhibited behavioural changes
Ntshumayelo not signing a contract with Wits … yet‚ says CEO Ferreira
'Just play your normal game and score first'
Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos