Ntshumayelo not signing a contract with Wits … yet‚ says CEO Ferreira

Reports that Thandani Ntshumayelo was on the verge of signing a contract for Bidvest Wits this past week were incorrect‚ Clever Boys CEO Jose Ferreira has said.

Ferreira said Ntshumayelo has steadily improved his fitness in his three months training under Wits coach Gavin Hunt as he has returned from a debilitating drugs ban‚ which was cut on appeal from four to the two years served in September.

However the Wits CEO denied a report that Ntshumayelo (28) had undergone a medical and was likely to sign by the end of this past week.

“The official stance is that ‘Bibo’ [Ntshumayelo] is training with us. We are looking forward to the day that he signs for us‚” Ferreira said on Friday night.

“For as long as he’s working hard we know that he will get to the level that we need him to be at. And at that stage we will then make a call and hopefully sign him.”

Ntshumayelo was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for cocaine in August 2016‚ when he was playing for Orlando Pirates.