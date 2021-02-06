Hunt was asked if Chiefs’ situation perhaps provides an example to other clubs to put aside seasons where they prioritise rebuilding and introducing youth over results‚ when such an opportunity arises.

“If you look at the state of the market‚ not just in SA but anywhere in the world‚ the price of players is exorbitant‚” the coach said.

“So guys like [assistant coaches] Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane coming in that’s obviously the focus‚ but that’s the long-term project — to try and get players to what we are looking for‚ and get a system in place where you are looking at our youth.

“And sometimes when you’re in something like our position where you’re forced to do it you discover things that were right in front of you that you never even realised you had.

“There’s a lot of improvement still to be done in these players‚ but with young players there’s always improvement.

“ ... And now they’ve got to get to the next level. And you keep pushing the boundaries.

“And maybe I’m to blame as well‚ because maybe sometimes I’m trying to put square pegs in round holes and asking them to do things that they’re not good at.

“But you’ve got to look‚ and the only way to see is sometimes by trial and error. And sometimes the errors are coming in big games.

“But‚ ja‚ we need more of this. You’re not going to fill a team with a whole youth development. But there are certainly players there who can go to the next level‚ and they will be given a chance.”

Chiefs have right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele returning from injury‚ who would undergo a fitness test on Saturday to see if he was fit for Sunday’s cup tie.