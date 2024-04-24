TshisaLIVE

‘It’s so painful’: Mashata’s mother wants justice for his murder

24 April 2024 - 12:40
Joy Mphande Journalist
Rebecca Mabuse, DJ Mashata's mother, at her home in Soshanguve.
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE

Rebecca Mabuse, mother of Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, says she wants justice for her only son after he was shot dead on Sunday in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

During a recent interview with the SABC, the heartbroken mother said she felt like one of her hands had been ripped off and she was in disbelief that she would no longer see him.

Rebecca said though she appreciated the support shown towards her and her family during this tough time, she wanted the criminals responsible for her son's death brought to book.

"It's a question mark to me, that he is not gone, maybe he is still around. But it's so painful. Let it not just be [an] interview, a visit by the premier or the councillor to my house — let it be that justice is served," she said.

The Mabuse family announced Mashata's memorial service will take place on Thursday at TUT Stadium, Pretoria West Campus, and the funeral service at Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Sunday.

Details for memorial, funeral services for Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse announced

Mashata's memorial service will take place on Thursday at TUT Stadium, Pretoria West Campus.
3 hours ago

Investigations of his murder are under way. 

"The problem we have is assassins who are hired by people to kill. To arrest the shooters will not help until we find who are the people paying the killers," Gauteng premier Payanza Lesufi said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said Tshwane police had opened two dockets of murder and attempted murder.

Police have called for anyone with information to come forward, saying all information will be treated with confidentiality. Anyone with information is urged to contact 08600-10111.

